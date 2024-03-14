Menu
Coffee/Espresso
Latte
- Latte$5.50
Mocha
- Chocolate Mocha$6.50
- White Chocolate Mocha$6.50
Macchiato
- Caramel Macchiato$6.25
Coffee
- Red Eye
Drip coffee and espresso$3.50
- Americano
Espresso and water$3.00
- Drip Coffee$2.00
- Cold Brew$5.00
Espresso
- Doppio
Double shot of espresso$3.00
Specialty Drinks
- Double Trouble
Extra Double Shot Vanilla Mocha$7.00
- Coca-Mocha
Coconut Mocha$6.50
- Salty B
Salted Caramel Mocha$6.85
- Nut Job
Almond Rocha Mocha$6.85
- Hey Pumpkin
White Chocolate Pumpkin Latte$6.85
- Southern Charm
Iced Extra Caramel Latte with Caramel Drizzle$6.50
- The Ashley
Espresso shaken with brown sugar and ice, oat milk, caramel drizzle, and topped with cold foam.$7.20
Blended / Frappes
Frappe
- Caramel Frappe
Perfectly blended espresso drink made with caramel syrup and topped with whipped cream.$7.00
- Mocha Frappe
Perfectly blended espresso drink made with mocha and topped with whipped cream.$7.00
- Vanilla Frappe
No espresso, milk blended with vanilla flavoring, topped with whipped cream.$7.00
Lotus Energy Drinks
Lotus Energy Drinks
- Strawberries & Cream
Lotus Plant Based Energy Base with strawberry syrup, perfectly mixed with sparkling water over ice and topped with cold foam.$6.50
- Peaches & Cream$6.50
- Mexican Lollipop
Your favorite Mexican candy in a drink! Lotus energy base with watermelon and lime syrup, perfectly mixed with sparkling water . Cup swirled with Chamoy, and topped with Tajin!$6.50
- Tropical Delight$6.50
Lotus Energy Whips
- Peach Whip
Lotus Energy drink blended to perfection!$7.00
- Strawberry Whip
Lotus Energy Drink whipped to perfection!$7.00
- Raspberry Whip
Lotus Energy Drink blended to perfection!$7.00
Boba Tea
Joyba Bubble Tea
- Strawberry Lemonade Green Tea$5.00
- Mango Passion Fruit Green Tea$5.00
- Raspberry Dragon Fruit Black Tea$5.00
Dirty Menu
Dirty Dr. Pepper
- The Sarge
Dr. Pepper flavored with Blackberry & Raspberry topped with cream.$3.00
- Vanilla Lime$3.00
- Cherry Vanilla$3.00
Iced Tea and Juice
Iced Tea
- Sweet Tea
- Raspberry Iced Tea
- Peach Iced Tea
Orange Juice
- Orange Juice Bottle$2.00
Makayla's Kravery Co
Cookies
- 4 oz kookie$4.00
- Mini Cookies$1.00
- Cup Mini Cookies$12.00
- 12- Cookies$36.00
- 6 - Cookies$20.00
Breakfast Pastries
- Cinnamon Roll$4.00
- Kolache$3.50
- Muffin$4.00
- Apple Fritter$4.00
- Donut$1.00
- Donut Holes - 12$2.50
- Donut Hole$0.25
- Pop Tart$4.00
Edible Cookie Dough
- Cookie Dough Scoop$5.00
- Cookie Dough 2 Scoops$8.00
Misc Pastry
- Cake Pop$3.00
- Brownie$4.00
- Pop Tart$3.00
Macarons
- Macarons$2.00
Food
Burrito
- Egg, Sausage, Cheese Burrito$5.00
- Egg, Bacon, Cheese Burrito$5.00
English Muffin Sandwich
- English Muffin w/Sausage & Cheese$6.00
- English Muffin w/Bacon
Bagels
- Bagel w/ Cream Cheese$5.00
- Bagel w/Cream Cheese & Avocado$7.00
- Bagel w/Avocado$6.00
- Pizza Bagel w/pizza sauce, pepperoni, cheese$7.00
- Grilled Cheese Bagel$6.00
- Bagel Sandwich w/Ham & Cheese$7.00
Protein Box
- Ham, Apples, Cheese, Peanut Butter, Boiled Egg$5.00
- Ham, Grapes, Cheese, Boiled Egg$5.00
Egg Bites
- Egg Bites (2)$1.00
Croissant
- Croissant$3.00