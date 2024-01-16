Texas Coffee - Hamilton 211 N Rice St B
Coffee/Espresso
Latte
Macchiato
Coffee
Specialty Drinks
- Double Trouble
Extra Double Shot Vanilla Mocha$7.00
- Coca-Mocha
Coconut Mocha$6.50
- Salty B
Salted Caramel Mocha$6.85
- Nut Job
Almond Rocha Mocha$6.85
- Hey Pumpkin
White Chocolate Pumpkin Latte$6.85
- Southern Charm
Iced Extra Caramel Latte with Caramel Drizzle$6.50
- The Ashley
Espresso shaken with brown sugar and ice, oat milk, caramel drizzle, and topped with cold foam.$7.20
Hot Chocolate
Blended / Frappes
Frappe
Lotus Energy Drinks
Lotus Energy Drinks
- Strawberries & Cream
Lotus Plant Based Energy Base with strawberry syrup, perfectly mixed with sparkling water over ice and topped with cold foam.$6.50
- Peaches & Cream$6.50
- Mexican Lollipop
Your favorite Mexican candy in a drink! Lotus energy base with watermelon and lime syrup, perfectly mixed with sparkling water . Cup swirled with Chamoy, and topped with Tajin!$6.50
- Tropical Delight$6.50
Lotus Energy Whips
Iced Tea and Juice
Orange Juice
Makayla's Kravery Co
Breakfast Pastries
Edible Cookie Dough
Misc Pastry
Macarons
Food
English Muffin Sandwich
Bagels
Egg Bites
Croissant
Sandwich & Chips
Salad
- Cobb Salad$8.00
Cobb Salad
Chips
Refreshers
Refresher
Freeze Dried Candy
Texas Coffee - Hamilton Location and Hours
(254) 784-0956
Open now • Closes at 4PM